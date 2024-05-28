Photos: Inside 2024 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

Winning productions included Stereophonic and Dead Outlaw.
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, the New York Drama Critics' Circle named David Adjmi’s Stereophonic best play of the 2023-24 season. The award for best musical went to Dead Outlaw, music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, book by Itamar Moses. The selections were made at the organization’s 88th annual voting meeting.
The awards, presented during a private ceremony last week, included a cash prize of $2,500 for best play, made possible by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation.
A joint special citation was awarded to the revivals of Merrily We Roll Along and Purlie Victorious. A joint special citation was also awarded to actors Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders for lifetime achievement; Ms. Plunkett appeared this season in The Notebook and Deep Blue Sound, Mr. Sanders in Primary Trust and Purlie Victorious. A third special citation was awarded to writer-composer Heather Christian, whose Terce: A Practical Breviary premiered this season.
The New York Drama Critics’ Circle comprises 21 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The Company & Creative of members of "Merrily We Roll Along" including Krystal Joy Brown, Maria Friedman, Joel Fram, Katie Rose Clarke, Lindsay Mendez, Brady Wagner, Rocco Van Auken, Jonathan Groff, Max Rackenberg, Sherz Aletaha, Leana Rae Concepcion, Evan Alexander Smith and Brianna Stoute
Maria Friedman and Jonathan Groff
Eli Gelb, Adam Feldman and Will Brill
Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders
Eli Gelb and Will Brill
Itamar Moses, David Cromer and David Yazbek
Juliana Canfield and Daniel Aukin
Thom Sesma, Kailee Ayyar and Kate Navin
Katie Rose Clarke and Jonathan Groff
Adam Feldman and Jonathan Groff
Adam Feldman, Maria Friedman and Jonathan Groff
Ken Marks, Jeb Brown, Dashiell Eaves and Julia Knitel
Will Brill, Jonathan Groff and Eli Gelb
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, Richard Nelson and Cynthia Blair Bacon
Lindsay Mendez and Will Butler
Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Adam Feldman, Will Brill and David Cromer
Maria Friedman, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Dr. Hasna Muhammad and Guy Davis
Brady Wagner, Max Rackenberg and Rocco Van Auken
Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Rocco Van Auken and Jonathan Groff
Will Brill and Juliana Canfield
Ken Marks, Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders
Videos