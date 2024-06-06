Find Out Who Will Perform at the 2024 Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performers for the 77th Annual Tony Awards have been announced! The ceremony will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, including:

-Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club with nominees Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

-Hell’s Kitchen featuring the music of producer Alicia Keys, with nominees Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon

-Illinoise, featuring the music of Sufjan Stevens, directed and choreographed by Justin Peck

-Merrily We Roll Along, a Stephen Sondheim classic with nominees Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe

-Suffs, a new musical whose producers include Hillary Clinton, with nominees Nikki M. James and Shaina Taub

-The Outsiders, based on the book and the film, whose producers include Angelina Jolie, with nominees Joshua Boone, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch

-The Who’s Tommy featuring music of Pete Townsend and The Who

-Water for Elephants, based on the bestselling book and film, featuring Grant Gustin and the astonishing acrobatic cast

Missing from the list is a performance from Gutenberg! The Musical!, which concluded its Broadway run on January 28. Stereophonic, nominated for both Best Play and Best Score, was left out of the ceremony despite interest from the show to perform, according to playwright David Adjmi.

THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, with Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.