Photos: Inside Irish Repertory Theatre's 2024 Gala With Shereen Ahmed, Melissa Errico, and More

This star-studded, one-night-only event featured songs from the many musicals that Irish Rep has produced over their 35-year history.

By: Jun. 03, 2024
Go inside Irish Repertory Theatre's 2024 Gala concert, Let’s Put On A Show! 35 Years of Irish Rep Musicals, which at The Town Hall. See photos from inside the event.

The evening was directed & arranged by Charlotte Moore (Aristocrats) and featured a full orchestra and chorus under the direction of Gary Adler (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever), with music consultation by John Bell (Finian’s Rainbow).

Performers and presenters included Shereen Ahmed (The Light in the Piazza), Emma Camp (A Child’s Christmas in Wales), Kerry Conte (The Butcher Boy), Ali Ewoldt (A Child’s Christmas in Wales), Angela Grovey (“Reasonable Doubt”), Kyle Taylor Parker (Finian’s Rainbow), Gary Troy (Himself and Nora), Nicholas Barasch (The Butcher Boy, She Loves Me), Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (The Importance of Being Earnest, Finian’s Rainbow), Drama Desk Award nominee Danielle Ferland (New Girl in Town, Into the Woods), Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Endgame, Fool Moon), David Lutken (Woody Sez), Jon Peterson (Midnight at the Never Get), Jenny Powers (Grease), and Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera). 
 
This star-studded, one-night-only event featured songs from the many musicals that Irish Rep has produced over their 35-year history. An illustrious cast of Broadway singers and Irish Rep company members performed selections from favorites including Finian’s Rainbow, Meet Me in St. Louis, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Donnybrook!, The Butcher Boy, Ernest in Love, The Irish… and How They Got That Way, plus hits by Sondheim and Lerner & Loewe.
 
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 
Gary Troy

Bill Irwin

Jon Peterson

Melissa Errico

Shereen Ahmed and Melissa Errico

Shereen Ahmed

Melissa Errico, Charlotte Moore and Shereen Ahmed

David Lutken

Shereen Ahmed, Melissa Errico and Kerry Conte

Kerry Conte

Kerry Conte and Ciaran Sheehan

Charlotte Moore and Ciaran Sheehan

Ciaran Sheehan

DeLaney Westfall

Danielle Ferland

Kerry Conte and Nicholas Barasch

Nicholas Barasch

Ben Davis

Emma Camp

Maryann Plunkett and Honoree Barry McNabb

Maryann Plunkett and Barry McNabb

Maryann Plunkett

Barry McNabb

Honoree Tom Cashin and Charlotte Moore

Barry McNabb and Tom Cashin

Tom Cashin

Tom Cashin and Nicola Murphy

Charlotte Moore and Ciaran O'Reilly

Tom Cashin, Barry McNabb, Kathleen Begala, Charlotte Moore and Ciaran O'Reilly

Maryann Plunkett and Ciaran O'Reilly

Barry McNabb, Charlotte Moore, Ali Ewoldt and Ciaran O'Reilly

Ali Ewoldt

