Photos: Inside Irish Repertory Theatre's 2024 Gala With Shereen Ahmed, Melissa Errico, and More

Go inside Irish Repertory Theatre's 2024 Gala concert, Let’s Put On A Show! 35 Years of Irish Rep Musicals, which at The Town Hall. See photos from inside the event.

The evening was directed & arranged by Charlotte Moore (Aristocrats) and featured a full orchestra and chorus under the direction of Gary Adler (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever), with music consultation by John Bell (Finian’s Rainbow).

Performers and presenters included Shereen Ahmed (The Light in the Piazza), Emma Camp (A Child’s Christmas in Wales), Kerry Conte (The Butcher Boy), Ali Ewoldt (A Child’s Christmas in Wales), Angela Grovey (“Reasonable Doubt”), Kyle Taylor Parker (Finian’s Rainbow), Gary Troy (Himself and Nora), Nicholas Barasch (The Butcher Boy, She Loves Me), Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (The Importance of Being Earnest, Finian’s Rainbow), Drama Desk Award nominee Danielle Ferland (New Girl in Town, Into the Woods), Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Endgame, Fool Moon), David Lutken (Woody Sez), Jon Peterson (Midnight at the Never Get), Jenny Powers (Grease), and Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera).



This star-studded, one-night-only event featured songs from the many musicals that Irish Rep has produced over their 35-year history. An illustrious cast of Broadway singers and Irish Rep company members performed selections from favorites including Finian’s Rainbow, Meet Me in St. Louis, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Donnybrook!, The Butcher Boy, Ernest in Love, The Irish… and How They Got That Way, plus hits by Sondheim and Lerner & Loewe.



Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Gary Troy