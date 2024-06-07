Video: Tony Award Nominees Sarah Paulson and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Discuss APPROPRIATE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony nominees Sarah Paulson and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins appeared on CBS Mornings on Friday as part of the "Road to the Tony" segment to talk about the play Appropriate, which is currently running at the Belasco Theatre.

Paulson says she has a hard time with the many accolades she has received for her performance in the show: "I've never been really good at it. I'm trying my best because this particular nomination feels more special to me than anything...I'm trying to have this experience be something that gets a little bit inside my heart and my mind in terms of feeling a sense of accomplishment."

Jacobs Jenkins began writing this play 15 years ago after being inspired by some plays he saw on Broadway at the time. "I really wanted to understand the American family drama. It's the thing we do the best apparently, according to all the academics and critics."

Appropriate deals with a family returning to their Arkansas estate following the death of their father. After they arrive, they begin to uncover decades-old secrets that bring certain things to light about the family's past.

"I think, at the time [of the premiere], there was a lot of suspicion and confusion about what I was attempting to do...What's been really beautiful this go around is how open audiences have been..."

Appropriate has been nominated for 8 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Play.

Watch the full interview!

ABOUT APPROPRIATE

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, Appropriate.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.