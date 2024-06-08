Video: Celia Keenan-Bolger Is Thrilled to Be a Part of a Tonys Trio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Did you know that Celia Keenan-Bolger made her Broadway debut in 2005's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee? Now, almost twenty years, six Broadway shows, and one Tony Award later, she's back on Broadway with her fifth nomination.

"It's not that often that every person in a cast [are nominated], albeit there are only three of us, and it makes all of this so special," she told BoradwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Watch as Celia chats more about her beloved cast, the joy of being on Broadway, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.