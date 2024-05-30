Photos: See Sarah Hyland & Andrew Barth Feldman in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at photos of Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) as Audrey and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings) as Seymour, in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Hyland and Feldman made their debut in the musical Tuesday, May 28 at the Westside Theatre.

Check out photos below!

Hyland and Feldman lead the cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS opposite Broadway veteran James Carpinello (Rock of Ages) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. and Tony Award Nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot, Peter & The Starcatcher) as Mushnik, alongside Aaron Arnell Harrington (Gun & Powder) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, and Zakiya Baptiste.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade