Exclusive: How THE OUTSIDERS Went from Great Book to Great Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How do you take a 50+ year-old coming of age novel and turn it into a 12-time Tony-nominated Broadway hit? Dayna Taymor and the team behind The Outsiders have done it.

"There's no secret trick! I made us all spend so much time together," Taymor explained about her process to create a bonded company. "[Book writer] Adam Rapp has a house upstate and we would go on retreats, all seven of us, and spend days there around every single one of our workshops, between our lab, out-of-town, Broadway... The more we understand that it all belongs to all of us, the better the product."

"I love when people come to the stagedoor and they are teachers who teach the book. That's so moving to me because my mom is a 1st grade teacher. Anywhere I've gotten in my life has been because of mentors- teachers, friends... I'm really grateful for those people," added Brody Grant, who plays Ponyboy. "It moves me the most because this story is actually necessary!"

Watch as Danya, Brody, Joshua Boone, and Sky Lakota-Lynch (all four Tony nominees), chat about the show's journey to Broadway and watch even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.