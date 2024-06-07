Ariana DeBose to Talk Tony Awards on CBS Mornings Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ariana DeBose, actor, singer, and host of the upcoming 77th Annual Tony Awards will be appearing on CBS Mornings next week as part of their "Road to the Tonys" segment. The program will air on Thursday, June 13 from 7:00-9:00 AM on CBS.

This is the Oscar winner's third time hosting the prestigious ceremony, following the 76th and 75th Annual Tony Awards. For the former, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, with Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Host Ariana DeBose is an award-winning actress known for her varying roles onstage and in film and television. She received an Academy Award for her groundbreaking performance in Steven Spielberg's reimagining of West Side Story.

In 2021, DeBose had a breakout role in “Schmigadoon!,” the Lorne Michaels' executive produced Apple TV+ musical comedy series, for which she returned for its second season. She also received critical acclaim for her performance in Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical The Prom opposite Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and James Corden.

More recently, DeBose starred in Matthew Vaughn's action film Argylle and Disney's 100th anniversary animated feature film Wish.

Onstage, DeBose is perhaps best known for her role as “Disco Donna” in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. For the same role, she was nominated for a Drama League Award for “Distinguished Performance” and won a Chita Rivera Award for “Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show”.