STEREOPHONIC to Perform on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Next Week

Tune into Live With Kelly and Mark next week to see a performance from the Tony-nominated play Stereophonic!

On Wednesday, June 12, cast members will appear on the daytime talk show to perform from the show.

Stereophonic has been nominated for 13 Tony Awards, earning the distinction of being the most nominated play in Tony's history. An extension of the play was also announced, with a new closing date of January 5th, 2025.

Live with Kelly and Mark is broadcast Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST on ABC.

Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin and dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator.

The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, will include Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.



Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.



The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA.