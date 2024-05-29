Photos: First Look At YOU MAKE MY FRAME SHAKE! From Bergen County Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bergen County Players concludes its 2023-2024 second stage season with New Jersey Playwright Luigi Jannuzzi’s comedy You Make My Frame Shake! See photos of the production.

The limited run begins Friday, May 31 and will run through Sunday, June 2 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, with shows on Friday and Saturday evening at 8pm and Sunday afternoon at 2pm. Tickets are priced at $15 for all performances. They can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

Multiple romances come to life at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in You Make My Frame Shake!, a fast-paced series of comedic love plays and monologues in which statues, paintings, and fertility gods emerge from their molds and frames. Mix in some famous artists, guards, curators, and one love-seeking tour guide on one special night and you have this comedic hit. In fact, even the artwork speaks to the audience!

Luigi Jannuzzi will be conducting a post-performance conversation following the performance on Saturday, June 1. New Jersey-born and bred, Jannuzzi specializes in romantic/absurdist comedy with serious themes of love, truth, and the need to rise above it all. His one-act plays provide staple fare for college and community productions, and have received critical acclaim from major publications in the US and abroad.

Director David Luke of Wayne is a past president and current Chairman of our Board of Governors. He has produced, co-produced, assistant produced, and has run sound and lights and been a stage crew member for many shows at BCP including Barbecue, The Play That Goes Wrong, From Screen to Stage, Getting Away With Murder and Clybourne Park. His acting credits include roles in The Emperor’s New Clothes, A View from the Bridge, The Mouse That Roared, Aladdin, Man of La Mancha, and To Kill a Mockingbird Bird, and he directed the BCP Second Stage, Central Park West.

You Make My Frame Shake! boasts an ensemble cast including Elaine D’Addezio of New Providence, Michael Fleischer of Tenafly, Debbie Zika of Hillsdale, John Kiely of Allendale, Julia Morriss of Allendale, Anthony Ventola of Oradell, Pauline Quinones of Elmsford, NY, James Lugo of Congers, NY, Richard Field of Cliffside Park, Terri Cannon of Westwood, Howard Kerner of Teaneck, Richard Ciero of Oradell and Jennifer Bancks of Suffern, NY.

The production team is comprised of Kathleen Ruland (Producer), Joanne Misha (Assistant to the Director), Michele Roth (Stage Manager), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Lynne Lupfer (Décor), Olga Garey and Sandra Conklin (Costumes), Tim Larsen (Sound Design), Howard Kerner (Lighting Operator), Andrew Whitney (Sound Operator), Ian Kenny (Projections Operation), Daniel Seitz (Set Design/Construction), Jennifer Bancks and Richard Ciero (Properties), Richard Frant (Photography), Melina Halpin (Makeup), Jennifer Bancks, Leon Vaks, Randi Kestin, Ken and Darlene Slezak (Crew), and Danny Sherwood (Programs).

Tickets

All performances take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets for You Make My Frame Shake! are $15 for all performances. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. Visa, Master Card, and American Express are accepted.

· Those interested in Group Sales or benefit theater parties can call (201) 261-4200 (option #6).

· BCP offers seating to accommodate patrons who are mobility impaired and can transfer from a wheelchair. These seats can be purchased by calling the box office at 201-261-4200 and will be released for public sale two weeks prior to performance.

· "Rush' discount tickets for students aged 25 and under with proper ID are available for $5 at the box office window, starting 30 minutes prior to curtain. There is a limit of one Rush ticket per student ID and cash is the only payment method accepted.

· Parking is free for our patrons at the Park Avenue municipal lot, across the street, one-half block north of the theater, as well as street parking on Kinderkamack Road and various side streets, all within easy walking distance.

Further information can be found at www.bcplayers.org.

The Bergen County Players, Inc. is a non-Equity, non-profit community theater company dedicated to presenting quality productions for the enrichment of the community.

Photo Credit: Richard Frant



The cast of YOU MAKE MY FRAME SHAKE!

