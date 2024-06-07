Photos: Marsisha Wallace Returns to GUYS AND DOLLS for Special Performance

Wallace returned to the role for one-night-only to cover for an illness in the cast.

By: Jun. 07, 2024
Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £25
Cast
Photos
Videos
Photos: Marsisha Wallace Returns to GUYS AND DOLLS for Special Performance
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Monday, June 3, Marisha Wallace returned to the stage for a one-night-only performance as Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, a role that earned her an Olivier Award nomination earlier this year!

LATEST NEWS

Video: Get an Inside Look at SUFFS' Journey to Broadway
The Broadway Cast, Hosted by Ben Cameron, Is Coming to BWW
Video: Playwright Bioh on Tony Noms for JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Video: Retta Reveals That She Would Like to Perform on Broadway

Check out photos of Marisha backstage with the cast, and in-costume! 

About Guys and Dolls

The Bridge has been transformed for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner

Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. With Daniel MaysCedric NealAndrew RichardsonCelinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace

Stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with IMMERSIVE TICKETS. Or sit around the auditorium with SEATED TICKETS, where you will never be more than four rows away from the action of the stage area.





Videos