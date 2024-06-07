Photos: Marsisha Wallace Returns to GUYS AND DOLLS for Special Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, June 3, Marisha Wallace returned to the stage for a one-night-only performance as Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, a role that earned her an Olivier Award nomination earlier this year!

Check out photos of Marisha backstage with the cast, and in-costume!

About Guys and Dolls

The Bridge has been transformed for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner.



Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. With Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace.



Stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with IMMERSIVE TICKETS. Or sit around the auditorium with SEATED TICKETS, where you will never be more than four rows away from the action of the stage area.