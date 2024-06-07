Video: Maria Friedman Has Brought MERRILY Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How long does it make to perfect a musical? When the musical is an already proven flop, written by and already proven genius, well over a decade...

"I suppose my joy is a quiet one, because I feel Steve [Sondheim], my darling friend, with me," Merrily We Roll Along director Maria Friedman told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "He always wanted people to see his shows. He wanted to be popular. He writes in in this piece: 'Musicals are popular. They make a difference.' This musical is making a difference."

Watch as Maria chats more about the importance of this story, the joy of staging Sondheim's work, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.