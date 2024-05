Photos: See Todrick Hall & More in Rehearsals for BURLESQUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burlesque will begin previews in the UK at Manchester Opera House on Thursday, June 13 with sold-out performances until Saturday 29 June 2024. Burlesque the Musical will also run at Theatre Royal, Glasgow from Wednesday, September 11 to Saturday, September 28 2024 followed by a return season in Manchester prior to its West End run.

The cast features Jess Folley as the central character of Ali, Todrick Hall as Sean, Michael Mather as Jackson, George Maguire as Vince, Billie-Kay as Sophia, B Terry as Georgie, West End favourite, and TikTok and social media sensation Jess Qualter as Daphne, Yasmin Harrison as Brenda/Dance Captain, Lily Wang as Fifi, Hollie-Ann Lowe as Summer and Alessia McDermott in the Ensemble.

Photo credit: Johan Persson