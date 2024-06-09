Pig Iron Theatre Company Asks For Support Following University of the Arts Closure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pig Iron Theatre, the Philadelphia theatre company linked to University of the Arts' graduate Devised Performance Program, is asking for support following the closure of the university.

As BroadwayWorld reported on May 31, University of the Arts in Philadelphia made the abrupt announcement that it would close on June 7, citing a decline in enrollment and a long-standing cash flow problem. Students were not informed of the closure prior to the announcement, leaving many scrambling to figure out their college plans.

"UArts has been Pig Iron’s institutional partner since 2015, providing the accreditation needed for us to expand our graduate program and offer both a certificate and an MFA in Devised Performance," stated the company on their Instagram account.

The company says they are working to find a new partner for their degree program, but in the meantime they are asking for emergency bridge funding, "a one-time gift to get us through the next 6 months as we navigate this extremely tricky situation and work to honor our commitments to the students and faculty and staff that we love."

Read the full statement in the Instagram post below.

Some schools have already stepped forward to help displaced students from the university, including Temple University, Muhlenberg College and Nazareth University, but the path forward for students and partner companies like Pig Iron remains unclear.

To lend your support to Pig Iron Theatre Company, click here.