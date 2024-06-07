Video: Get an Inside Look at SUFFS' Journey to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub's Suffs is currently playing on Broadway at The Music Box Theatre.

See as Taub, producer Rachel Sussman, and more discuss the show's journey to Broadway!

"She [Sussman] handed me the book 'Jailed for Freedom' by Doris Stevens, and I stayed up all night reading it. And it blew my mind, I could not believe I had never learned about these women and what they did. And I emailed her at 4am saying, 'Yes, we have to do it."

Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's 1913 and the women's movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists - "Suffs," as they call themselves - and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we're reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul. In addition to Taub, Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.