Photos: New Production Photos of THE CHER SHOW First National Tour

The first national tour of the Tony-winning musical continues touring the country and prepares for another year.

By: May. 29, 2024
Take a look at new pictures from the first national tour of The Cher Show.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Photo Credit: Meredith Mashburn

Morgan Scott

Morgan Scott, Catherine Ariale, and Ella Perez

Morgan Scott, Catherine Ariale, and Ella Perez

Morgan Scott

The Cast of THE CHER SHOW

The Cast of THE CHER SHOW

The Cast of THE CHER SHOW

Morgan Scott, Catherine Ariale, and Ella Perez

Morgan Scott

Lucy Ann Werner and Ella Perez

Morgan Scott

 


