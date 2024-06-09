Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tokyo and Osaka Comic Con: Since 2016, a pop culture festival providing opportunities for communication with celebrities and artists, exhibition of props used in movies, and interaction among cosplay enthusiasts. In the past, celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Orlando Bloom gathered, and the 2nd Osaka Comic Con 2024 took place over three days from May 3rd. This time, ambassador Takumi Saitoh, and celebrities such as Norman Reedus, Tom Hiddleston, Daniel Logan, Mads Mikkelsen, Christopher Lloyd, and others participated. Here, we bring you the highlights from the grand finale on the last day.

[Osaka Comic Con Features]

01 Feature: 9 Celebrities Gathered at Osaka Comic Con 2024 Opening Ceremony

02 Interview : [Osaka Comic Con 2024 Ambassador] Takumi Saitohh→Coming Soon

03 Feature: Back to the Future 4!? [Doc. vs. Biff] Osaka Comic Con 2024 Celebrity Stage

04 Feature: Marvel’s Loki and Sylvie in Japan! [Tom H. vs. Sophia M.] Osaka Comic Con 2024 Celebrity Stage

05 Feature: The Walking Dead, Norman R. Appears Osaka Comic Con 2024 Celebrity Stage

06 Feature: 11 Celebrities Gathered at Osaka Comic Con 2024 Grand Finale

Celeblites arriving on the stage

First to appear were the PR ambassadors, NMB48, and the event ambassador, Takumi Saitoh.

NMB48’s Wakana Abe, the PR ambassador, reflected on the event: "I cosplayed as RoboCop and got to speak directly with Peter Weller on stage. I’m truly happy to be here at Comic-Con, a place where dreams come true."

Ambassador Takumi also looked back on the event: "My pedometer hit 15,000 steps. I had as much fun over these three days as anyone."

.

Celebrities Finally Take the Stage! Highlights of Each Star’s Entrance

Tom Hiddleston: Smiling, raising his hand, and waving with finger hearts.

Sophia Di Martino: Skipping then waving with both hands, grooving to the BGM.

Norman Reedus (left) and Mads Mikkelsen (right)

Norman Reedus: Pumping up the crowd with double peace signs and applause.

Mads Mikkelsen: Exciting the audience with both hands and blowing a big kiss, and finger hearts.

Thomas F. Wilson: Giving a thumbs-up with one hand while holding a camera, and bowing with a smile.

Peter Weller: Entering with arms wide open and a big smile.

Temuera Morrison: Performing a full-force haka.

Daniel Logan: Dancing cheerfully and playfully.

Jason Momoa: Raising his right hand with a smile, holding two canned drinks in his left hand, and bowing to both the participants and the audience.

Joe Flanigan: Bowing while filming with his smartphone.

Christopher Lloyd: Smiling broadly, walking slowly, and bowing with applause.

Messages from All 11 Hollywood Stars

Temuera Morrison: "Thank you very much. Wonderful to be here with all this wonderful talent. Thank you very much, Osaka!"

Joe Flanigan: "I love you, Osaka! Thank you." Bowing with hands together.

Peter Weller: “Koko ni irarete ureshi. Domo arigato gozaimashita (I’m glad to be here. Thank you very much).”

Sophia Di Martino: “Minasan, kitekurete arigato. Zettai mara Nihon ni kimasu! Arigato gozaimasu (Thank you for coming, everyone. I will definitely come back to Japan! Thank you so much),” she declared enthusiastically in Japanese.

Tom Hiddleston: “Watashi ha Osaka de tottemo tanoshi jikan wo sugoshi masita (I really had a great time in Osaka). Thank you very much. Love you all," he said in Japanese, bowing deeply with a broad smile.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa: “It’s been a long time since I’ve been here so I’m very happy to be back. Thank you very much for hosting us, Japan. Osaka, I love you. Aloha,” he said coolly, bowing.

Daniel Logan: “Arigato, Osaka. Daisuki. Aimasho, Tokyo Comic Con (Thank you Osaka. I love you. I’ll see you in Tokyo Comic Con),” he greeted entirely in Japanese.

Mads Mikkelsen: “Osaka okini (Thank you, Osaka)! We’ll do it again. We love your country, city, people especially food. Arigato!" he said joyfully, bowing.

Norman Reedus: "Thank you guys for having us here. Beautiful country, people, food... (to a fan who shouted 'I love you!') Love you too, whoever said that. Thank you so much. It’s always a joy to come here, see everybody and shake bunch of hands. So, Arigato gozaimashita," he said, sending a finger heart.

Thomas F. Wilson: “Arigato gozaimasu, Osaka. Sayonara, Matane (Goodbye, see you again). I love you. I thank you. From California, far away, united states, one. Japan, one. But, one heart. All of us together. Thank you."

Christopher Lloyd: Amid the rush of celebrities speaking Japanese, he joked, “Oh boy, I don’t want trouble..haha. Such eye opening and such a pleasure to come here, and see all of you. I certainly hope to come back. Bless you all. Love you. Bye."

The applause and cheers were ceaseless as the celebrities spoke.

Additionally, it was announced that Tokyo Comic-Con 2024 will be held from December 6 to 8. Jason Momoa captured the audience on his smartphone, and Peter Weller happily showed the photos he took to the audience.

The stars crowded closely together for the photo session. "Come on, everyone!" Mads beckoned, crouching in the front and gesturing for the celebrities to gather. Norman fit snugly beside NMB48, as if he were a new member of them.

For the photo session, the stars crowded together. "Come on, everyone!" Mats urged, gesturing for the celebrities to gather. Norman Reedus nestled in beside them as if he were a new member of NMB48.

During the group photo with the audience in the background, the entire venue erupted with a resounding "Yay!" The celebrities waved and made finger hearts, each engaging with the fans in their own way. With each gesture, cheers surged from the crowd. Amidst a shower of golden confetti, Osaka Comic-Con 2024 came to a close.

The stars waved goodbye wistfully. Norman, Sophia, and Thomas blew kisses. Tom and Mads continuously blew kisses, with Tom adding finger hearts. Thomas, the last to leave, peeked out once more to blow another kiss.

Thus, the three-day grand pop culture festival in Japan concluded magnificently.

GREAT NEWS!

Tokyo Comic Con 2024’s schedule is now announced for December 6th to December 8th. For those who missed this event, keep an eye out.

★Other Related Features★

[Osaka Comic Con Features]

01 Feature: 9 Celebrities Gathered at Osaka Comic Con 2024 Opening Ceremony

02 Interview : [Osaka Comic Con 2024 Ambassador] Takumi Saitohh→Coming Soon

03 Feature: Back to the Future 4!? [Doc. vs. Biff] Osaka Comic Con 2024 Celebrity Stage

04 Feature: Marvel’s Loki and Sylvie in Japan! [Tom H. vs. Sophia M.] Osaka Comic Con 2024 Celebrity Stage

05 Feature: The Walking Dead, Norman R. Appears Osaka Comic Con 2024 Celebrity Stage

06 Feature: 11 Celebrities Gathered at Osaka Comic Con 2024 Grand Finale

Photo Credit :[Ⓒ2024 Osaka comic con All rights reserved. /Ayaka Ozaki]

Comments