Marin Ireland's PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Begins Performances Tonight

Directed by Maria Dizzia, Pre-Existing Condition will begin performances tonight and run through August 3.
|
Ahead of tonight’s first preview of Pre-Existing Condition, new casting dates have been revealed for the rotating role of “A” and released a new block of tickets on sale at 12pm ET today. Pre-Existing Condition, a new play by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, will play this summer at the Connelly Theater Upstairs in the intimate 60-seat Upstairs space. Directed by Maria Dizzia, Pre-Existing Condition will begin performances tonight and run through August 3.
Pre-Existing Condition is a play exploring the challenges, shared community, and everyday indignities of learning to move forward after a life-altering, harmful relationship.
Pre-Existing Condition will play a “Summer Friday” matinee throughout the run.
The production will star, in the rotating role of “A,” Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black") from June 7-June 14 and June 17-June 20, Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya) on June 15, from June 21-June 22, and from July 8-July 13, Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room) from June 24-July 2, Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) from July 3-July 6 and July 15-20, and Tavi Gevinson (“American Horror Story”) from July 24-August 3. Julia Chan will standby for the role of “A.”
The cast also includes Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight”), Dael Orlandersmith (Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Yellowman), Greg Keller (Alliance); with Raquel Chavez (Uncle Vanya) and Gregory Connors (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), understudies.
Anne Kauffman serves as Creative Consultant on the production. In addition to Ms. Kauffman (who is nominated for a Tony Award for her direction of Mary Jane), the creative team includes Louisa Thompson (A Simulacrum), Set Designer; Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (Stereophonic), Costume Designer; Tony Award® nominee Isabella Byrd (Enemy of the People, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Lighting Designer; Tony Award® nominee Palmer Hefferan (The Skin of Our Teeth), Sound Designer. Taylor Williams is Casting Director, Ashley-Rose Galligan will be Production Stage Manager, Eric Nolan Mattingly is Assistant Stage Manager with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Management. Associate Producer is Joe Meyer. David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.
Videos