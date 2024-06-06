Photos: See Kenny Leon & More on the Red Carpet for HOME on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Home, directed by Kenny Leon, is now officially open at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway.

Get a first look at photos from the red carpet below!

The cast features Tory Kittles as “Cephus Miles,” Brittany Inge as “Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells,” and Stori Ayers as “Woman Two”—all in their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

Stars on the red carpet included Denee Benton, John Patrick Shanley, and more.

This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Home, the landmark new Broadway event, is a powerfully uplifting coming-of-age story. Reeling from the loss of both his North Carolina farm and his childhood sweetheart, Cephus heads to the big city to find something new to give his life meaning. Featuring transformative performances by Tory Kittles (“The Equalizer”), Brittany Inge, and Stori Ayers, playing over 40 unforgettable characters in 90 thrilling minutes, Home gives a lyrical voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas