Photos: N/A Stars Holland Taylor, Ana Villafañe, And More Meet The Press

Emmy Award-winner & Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominee Holland Taylor and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominee, and Theatre World Award-winner Ana Villafañe will star as “N” and “A”, respectively in the world premiere of the new play N/A by Mario Correa, directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. N/A will begin previews on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 ahead of an opening on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center.

Taylor and Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a whip smart battle of wills-- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, this riveting two-hander illuminates the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her.

The creative team for N/A includes: Myung Hee Cho (Scenic & Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Sunny Kil (Sound Design), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design) and casting is by Telsey & Co- Will Cantler, CSA.

Tickets can be purchased through www.NAThePlay.com or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.

N/A is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Bob Boyett, Louise Gund, Hunter Arnold, M/B/P Productions and Broadway Breakfast Club. While the production is playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse, it is not a Lincoln Center Theater production.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy