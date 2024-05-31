Following Leadership Shakeup Chicago Shakespeare Theater 'Parts Ways' With Creative Producer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rick Boynton, a longtime creative producer known for his work on Broadway titles such as Six, Illinoise, and The Notebook, is no longer working at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Boynton is credited in the show's program under the creative producer role for all three current Broadway productions currently running which made their way to New York following runs and development at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

"Last week, Chicago Shakespeare Theater leadership shared with board and staff a restructure of several areas of the theater to position CST for its future..." the theater said in statement to the Chicago Tribune. "This resulted in several changes to roles and responsibilities including the elimination of the Creative Producer position."

Boynton said in an email message to the Tribune that he was "not in a position to discuss the matter at this time..." but noted "I will miss creating work at Chicago Shakespeare, but look forward to moving on to new opportunities."

In October, Chicago Shakespeare Theater underwent a major leadership change with Edward Hall and Kimberly Motes taking over as artistic director and executive director, respectively, following the retirement of founder Barbara Gaines and executive director Criss Henderson, Boynton’s husband and a key figure in the theater’s growth on Navy Pier.

A Regional Tony Award recipient, Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) produces a bold and innovative year-round season-plays, musicals, world premieres, family productions, and theatrical presentations from around the globe— alongside education programming for students, teachers, and lifelong learners, and engagement with communities across the city. Located on Chicago's iconic Navy Pier, CST's campus features the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater, The Yard, and the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Theater Upstairs. Onstage, in classrooms and neighborhoods across the city, and in venues around the world, Chicago Shakespeare is a multifaceted cultural center-inviting audiences, artists, and community members to share powerful stories that connect and inspire.