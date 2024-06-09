Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- It's a Matter of When with Danny Quadrino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

Then I am joined by Broadway performer Danny Quadrino to talk all about his amazing career. From making his Broadway debut in Bye Bye Birdie! to closing the Broadway company of Disney's Newsies, Danny is a true triple threat. We talk about his collegiate experience after having done a Broadway show, and how he lives by the motto that it's not a matter of if, but a matter of when. Danny also shares about his time in the Broadway company of Wicked, and his current position as a featured ensemble member in the revival of The Who's TOMMY. It is such a joy to chat with Danny, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Danny's other Broadway credits include: Wicked, Newsies, Bye Bye Birdie. National Tour: Waitress, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Regional: La Jolla Playhouse, PCLO and The Muny. Television: “Peter Pan Live” (NBC). Love to Mom, Dad, DPK, WAM, the entire TOMMY team, and, as always, Jackson. @dannyquadrino