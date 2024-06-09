REVIEW: Bernie Dieter's CLUB KABARETT Is Classic Weimar Inspired Circus Cabaret Escapism

Bernie Dieter’s CLUB KABARETT
Friday 7th June 2024, 7:30pm, Sydney Spiegeltent, Entertainment Quarter Moore Park
Bernie Dieter and her talented troupe of artists welcome Sydney audiences to indulge in a night at CLUB KABARETT. Inspired by the Weimar cabaret of late 1920’s Germany, songs and circus acts come together for an adult only evening of entertainment under the beautiful Sydney Spiegeltent.While many contemporary Cabaret artists have created a persona implying connections to the dark heady days of German cabaret, Bernie Dieter is the real thing, born in Köln and raised with her Oma’s (grandmother’s) stories of East German travelling circuses. Songwriter and chanteuse and all-round hostess with the mostess Bernie Dieter has used this knowledge to create a contemporary expression of the ‘old world’ entertainment for a modern age. She engages the audience with the classic excursion into the audience, but she ensures that she pushes the boundaries by ensuring the audience realize that with Dieter, no seat is “safe”. Adorned with her signature feather capelet and a series of fabulous costumes, Her wonderful sound shifts from sultry to rock and ballads with ease as she puts her spin on contemporary songs, drops in reinterpretations of cabaret standards with a well-known Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht ballad along with her own creations.
https://sydneyspiegeltent.com/clubkabarett
Photographs: Belinda Rolland
Videos