LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! The Braid Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:

Best Ensemble

AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 10%

NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 7%

TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 6%

Choreographer of the Decade

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 19%

Dan Magnus - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 15%

Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 11%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Long Beach Playhouse 21%

The Braid, formerly Jewish Womens Theatre 16%

IVRT- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 14%

Costume Design of the Decade

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 20%

Roxy Astor - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 17%

Angela M. Eads - LOST IN YONKERS - Group Rep Theatre - 2017 14%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jenna Stocks - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 18%

Shelly O'Rourke - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 16%

KC Archer - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Chris Carver - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 15%

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 14%

Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

John Farmanesh-Bocca - TEMPEST REDUX - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and The New American Theatre - 2016 12%

Susan Morgenstern - TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 9%

Arden Teresa Lewis - A THORN IN THE FAMILY PAW - Theatre West - 2016 9%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Whitefire Theatre 9%

The Braid, formerly Jewish Womens Theatre 7%

Hollywood Pantages Theatre 7%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Chris Caputo - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 9%

Ernest McDaniel - SACRED RESISTANCE - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2018 8%

Andrew Schmedake - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2020 8%

Performer Of The Decade

Jimmy Saiz - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 8%

Barbara Brownell - A DULL PAIN TURNED SHARP - Group Rep Theatre - 2017 8%

Sheena Metal - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Dimo Kim Musical Theatre Factory - 2019 15%

HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2017 11%

AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 10%

LOST IN YONKERS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020 10%

NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2018 6%

Set Design Of The Decade

Stephen Gifford - CABARET - Celebration Theatre - 2018 12%

Edward E. Haynes, Jr. - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2018 9%

Francois-Pierre Couture - A MEXICAN TRILOGY: AN AMERICAN STORY - Latino Theatre Company - 2016 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jeff Gardner - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2017 15%

Jonathan Burke - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018 13%

Jonathan Burke - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - 5-Star Theatricals - 2017 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Braid, formerly Jewish Womens Theatre 9%

Long Beach Playhouse 9%

Theatre West 6%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Actors Fund 23%

Center Theatre Group 23%

Theatre West 14%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 20%

NINE WINNING ONE ACTS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020 16%

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Cassandra Murphy - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018 13%

Trevin Stephenson - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 12%

Mary Bridget Davies - A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin - Pasadena Playhouse - 2015 11%