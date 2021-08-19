Director Steve Rosenbaum to Talk THE OUTSIDER: 9/11 IS A WORLD OF QUESTIONS On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

THE OUTSIDER: 9/11 IS A WORLD OF QUESTIONS tells the story of the story of Michael Shulan who was named the Creative Director of the National 9/11 Museum at Ground Zero. He is known as one of the world's leading experts on 9/11 photography. His vision of an open, inclusive, participatory place for America to engage in the painful, personal story of 9/11 is never fully realized.

The movie also focuses on his nemesis, Alice Greenwald, the Museum's director - who hires him, and then turns the museum's open philosophy into a place that looks to put to rest the unanswered questions of 9/11.

Rosenbaum and his documentary team had unlimited access to the site, and to private internal meetings never before revealed. The conflicts around the museum's curatorial process reflect the complicated feelings Americans have about 9/11 today. Being a fly on the wall as the WTC story is written provides a gripping journey into a piece of American history that is both unsettled and unsettling.

Facebook will host its first paid film premiere of THE OUTSIDER.

Steven Rosenbaum is the Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. Rosenbaum was New York City's first Entrepreneur at Large, for NYCEDC. He has started five companies, all in the video platform and digital storytelling space. In 2016 he purchased Waywire from US Senator Cory Booker and merged the consumer video platform with his Magnify Networks video curation platform. He has two patents in video technology and has written two books - Curation Nation (McGraw-Hill) and Curate This (Amazon). He has given two TED talks and was based at the TED headquarters as a TED resident. Rosenbaum created and executive produced MTV UnFiltered, widely regarded as the first commercial implementation of User Generated Content (UGC). He holds two EMMY awards and was honored with the Science Journalism Laureates at Purdue University. Rosenbaum is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. His film "7 Days In September" chronicled the attacks on the World Trade Center and extraordinary resilience of New York City.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For over 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Michael Moore, Gov. Jesse Ventura, Abby Martin, Chris Hedges, Chuck D, DA Pennebaker, Barbara Kopple, Rory Kennedy, Alexandra Pelosi, Wallace Shawn and Laurie Anderson.

Worldwide listeners can tune in to the SOUNDS OF FILM internet livestream on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.