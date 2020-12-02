Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; The Smith Center Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Las Vegas!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Las Vegas:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts 63%

Megan Ahern (Las Vegas Academy of the Arts) 15%

Michael Luggering 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Millennium Dance Complex LV 40%

Move Performing Arts 29%

Dance Dynamics 26%

Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 34%

LIZZIE-THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 23%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Summerlin Library Theater - 2020 12%

Best Theatre Staff

The Smith Center 52%

The Playhouse 19%

Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Camp Broadway (at The Smith Center) 51%

Move Performing Arts 36%

Broadway West Dance and Performing Arts Center - retired and closed 2019 13%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Signature Productions 50%

Las Vegas Little Theatre 29%

The Playhouse 21%

Dancer Of The Decade

Kelley Flaherty - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 50%

Ellie Karris - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 29%

Tara Palsha - VEGAS! THE SHOW - Saxe Theater - 2013 21%

Performer Of The Decade

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 40%

Jamie Carvelli - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 16%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE - The Playhouse - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 47%

AVENUE Q - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2015 10%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lowden Theatre - LVA - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AN ILIAD - The Playhouse - 2018 34%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 29%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - COCKROACH THEATRE COMPANY - 2013 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Stan Judd - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 49%

ERIC KOGER - A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 19%

Ron Lindblum - FALSETTOS - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2018 18%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Signature Productions 30%

Poor Richard's Players 17%

Super Summer Theater 16%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Smith Center 44%

The Space Las Vegas 29%

Eat More Art 24%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

MONDAY'S DARK - The Space Las Vegas - 2020 44%

John Lloyd Young - The Space Las Vegad - 2020 36%

A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 20%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 31%

John Lloyd Young The Space Las Vegas - 2020 19%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 14%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Sarah O'Connell 57%

Richard Brusky 32%

David Sankuer 11%

