MARIE ANTOINETTE AND THE MAGICAL NEGROES Comes to Fonseca Theatre This Month

Rage. Revolt. Revolution. Revenge. What happens when Black people grow tired of sitting down and turning the other cheek? This is the question Southbank Theatre Company will tackle when it presents "Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes" by Terry Guest at Fonseca Theatre, June 17-26.

Using trap music, fashion shows and the backdrop of the French Revolution, "Marie Antionette and the Magical Negros" reimagines the myth of the lost monarchy and puts it into the hands and mouths of Black people, moving fluidly between the 18th century and the contemporary Black Lives Matter movement.

WHAT: "Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes" by Terry Guest

WHEN: June 17- 26, 2022, Eight shows over two weekends, Thursday through Sunday. See schedule here: Southbanktheatre.org.

WHERE: Fonseca Theatre, 2508 W Michigan St., Indianapolis

COST: Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for students and seniors and available at the door and online at Southbanktheatre.org.

WARNING: Content is suited for mature audiences, ages 18+