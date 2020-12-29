LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Naples Performing Arts Center Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Ft. Myers/Naples!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Ft. Myers/Naples:

Artistic Director Of The Decade

Lori Oliver, Naples Performing Arts Center 42%

Bryce Alexander, The Naples Players 21%

Greg Longenhagen, Florida Repertory Theatre 15%

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lori Oliver 44%

Kody C. Jones 35%

Hester Kamin 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Studio 8 47%

Naples Performing Arts Center 38%

Gulfshore Ballet 8%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 18%

CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 16%

GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 13%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 27%

13 - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2017 24%

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 15%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 49%

Downtown House of Pizza 18%

Twisted Vine Bistro 15%

Best Theatre Staff

Naples Performing Arts Center 44%

Florida Repertory Theatre 17%

TheatreZone 12%

Best Youth Theatre Program/After School Program Of The Decade

Naples Performing Arts Center 47%

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 37%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Community Theatre of The Decade

The Naples Players 53%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 15%

The Studio Players 9%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Kayley Stevens - AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - TheatreZone - 2019 41%

Alexis Fishman - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 31%

Kayley Stevens - COPACABANA - TheatreZone - 2018 28%

Dancer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Thai West - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 22%

Jaedyn Procacci - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 13%

Sami Doherty - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre - 2016 11%

Director Of The Decade (Equity)

Mark Danni - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 36%

Jason Parrish - ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 13%

Jason Parrish - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 10%

Director Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Lori Oliver - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 28%

Kody C. Jones - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 20%

Dawn Lebrect Fornara - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 13%

Favorite Social Media

Naples Performing Arts Center 45%

The Naples Players 23%

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 11%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Naples Performing Arts Center 46%

The Naples Players 29%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 32%

Florida Repertory Theatre 15%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 12%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Naples Performing Arts Center 45%

TheatreZone 20%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 11%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Becca McCoy - GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 13%

Larry Alexander - THE BOY FROM OZ - TheatreZone - 2016 11%

Jillian Louis - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 11%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Allie Oliver - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 16%

Macy Magas - FINDING NEMO JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center - 2019 14%

Sam Hyre - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 30%

CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 24%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 32%

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 25%

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 17%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

FENCES - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 26%

ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 23%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT - The Naples Players - 2019 51%

REFUGEE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2018 27%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 16%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 31%

David Arsenault - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 13%

Jordan Moore - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 13%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Michael Santos - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 35%

Jordan Moore - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 30%

Terry Tincher & Michael Eyth - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2018 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Naples Performing Arts Center 32%

Florida Repertory Theatre 22%

The Naples Players 20%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Naples Performing Arts Center 39%

The Naples Players 21%

Florida Repertory Theatre 19%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Naples Players - 2020 39%

THE OUTSIDERS - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2020 15%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Whitney Winfield - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 22%

Jillian Louis - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 17%

Brendan Powers - THE FANTASTICKS - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2013 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Allie Oliver - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 24%

Sam Hyre - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 23%

Erica Sample - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Jane Bowser 47%

Mike Filipowski 29%

Evelyn Murphy 24%