Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present 60s Legends BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS and HERMAN'S HERMITS Next March

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced "The Real Deal" concert series featuring two actual superstar legends from the 1960s: Blood Sweat & Tears, and Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone with Special Guest Gary Puckett & The Union Gap.

Tickets for these two nifty concerts will go on public sale this Friday, September 17, starting at 10 am. by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS

March 11 at 8 pm (Friday)

Blood, Sweat & Tears is not the first band to ever use a horn section, but they are the first to fuse it with rock, jazz, and some blues thrown in for good measure. From the first ensemble in the late '60s practicing in a loft on Bleeker Street in New York's Greenwich Village and having crowds clapping on the street below between songs, founding member and drummer Bobby Colomby knew they were on the right course. Since then, the band has never stopped touring for over 50 years. Their second album, the self-named Blood Sweat & Tears, was a success, rising to the top of the charts for seven weeks and yielding three "Top 5" singles, including God Bless The Child, Spinning Wheel, and You've Made Me So Very Happy. The album received the Grammy Award for "Album of the Year" in 1970 beating out the Beatles' Abby Road. That album went on to earn quadruple Platinum status with sales well over 4 million units. Come hear Blood Sweat & Tears perform your favorite songs with their new lead singer Keith Paluso, an Americana singer/songwriter. After appearing on NBC's The Voice, his Southern soul and folk background landed him his latest gig as the lead singer of Blood Sweat and Tears.

Ticket Prices start at $35

HERMAN'S HERMITS Starring Peter Noone

March 19 at 8 pm (Saturday)

With Special Guest Gary Pucket & The Union Gap

At the age of 15, Peter Noone achieved international fame as lead singer of the legendary '60s pop band Herman's Hermits. His classic hits included I'm Into Something Good; Mrs. Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter; I'm Henry VIII, I Am; Silhouettes; Can't You Hear My Heartbeat; Just A Little Bit Better; Wonderful World; There's A Kind of Hush; A Must To Avoid; Listen People; The End of the World; and Dandy. Ultimately, Herman's Hermits sold over 60 million recordings. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold. The Hermits were twice named Cashbox's Entertainer of the Year.

Gary Puckett & the Union Gap was one of the most successful musical groups of the '60s. His unmistakable signature voice garnered six consecutive gold records and sold more records than any other recording act including the Beatles. The band had 10 Billboard hits with Young Girl, Woman Woman, Lady Willpower, Over You, This Girl is a Woman Now, Keep the Customer Satisfied, Don't Give In to Him, and Home. Gary Puckett has performed on more than 30 network television shows and prime time specials during his career and continues to tour nationally and internationally.

Ticket Prices start at $35