Measure for Measure Theatre presents Benefit Concert of NEXT TO NORMAL

Measure for Measure Theatre will present a benefit concert of the Pulitzer-Prize and Tony Award®-winning musical Next to Normal in the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Abdo New River Room Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

This fundraiser will help Measure for Measure grow into its new permanent home, the Sunrise Civic Center. By moving to the Center's 300-seat proscenium stage, Measure for Measure hopes to enhance its shows' production elements--including scenery, costumes and props.

With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, Next to Normal first premiered Off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre in 2008 before transferring to the Arena Stage one year later. The musical made its Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre, where it won three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. In 2010, Next to Normal won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Next to Normal tells the story of what appears to be a typical American family. Dan is an architect, Diana is a stay at home mom, and their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens. Yet their lives are anything but normal with Diana battling manic depression for 16 years.

Measure for Measure first mounted Next to Normal in 2018 in collaboration with Wilton Manors-based Infinite Abyss Productions. This show starred Sabrina Lynn Gore, who garnered a Silver Palm Award and a Carbonell Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

This concert of Next to Normal will be staged by Daimien J. Matherson with music direction by David Nagy. The cast of Measure for Measure's 2018 production of Next to Normal will reprise their roles for these two performances: with Gore as Diana, Johnbarry Green as Dan, Christopher Alvarez as Gabe, Cami Handler as Natalie, Charlie Alguera as Henry, and Ernesto Gonzalez as Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. A pre-show reception will take place at 7 p.m. with food, drinks and raffle items available for monetary donation. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Measure for Measure's 2019-2020 season will include In The Heights, Island Song and Pippin. Tickets will go on sale at a later date. The Sunrise Civic Center is located at 10610 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise. For more information, please visit www.measureformeasuretheatre.com or call (954) 747-4646. Be sure to follow Measure for Measure on Facebook and Instagram.





