David Ward Will Join Cape Town City Ballet in New Gershwin Programme, I GOT RHYTHM

David Ward is joining Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) for their much anticipated production of David Nixon’s jazzy ballet called I Got Rhythm that opens next week at Artscape in Cape Town. Straight after finishing a stint as the lead in Romeo & Juliet with BalletMet in Ohio, David has leapt into action and is currently in rehearsal with CTCB for the highly anticipated first season of their 90th anniversary year.



Born in London, Ward is an English National Ballet School graduate who began his professional career with Northern Ballet in Leeds, England where he was promoted to soloist. This is where met David Nixon, CTCB’s Artistic producer and the choreographer of I Got Rhythm. who was the Artistic Director at Northern Ballet for 25 years.

After moving to the USA to join BalletMet in Columbus, Ohio as a leading dancer, Ward also made guest appearances in principal roles with companies such as Oklahoma City Ballet. Ward has originated roles in many world premiere creations including Prince in Edward Liang's Cinderella and James Kudelka's Rite of Spring. His repertoire is a diverse one, incorporating both classical and contemporary work including ballets by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Michael Pink, David Nixon and Christopher Wheeldon.



Aside from his dancing life, David enjoys teaching and coaching and working with both students and professionals. He joins faculty this Summer at BalletMet and Dayton Ballet for their summer intensives.

Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB), South Africa’s oldest ballet company and a gem in the Mother City’s cultural crown is thrilled to have inspired a dynamic collaboration between Jazzart Dance Theatre, Joburg Ballet and several guest soloists from SA and overseas in the highly anticipated I Got Rhythm. Choreographed by CTCB Artistic Producer David Nixon CBE and set to Gershwin’s timeless music, this exuberant production that fuses ballet, jazz and neo classical dance styles will launch the company’s 90th anniversary year with a ten day season at Artscape opening 17 May 2024. The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted onstage at every performance, by Brandon Phillips. Aside from CTCB’s own dancers such as Kirstél Paterson, Leané Theunissen, Jordan Roelfze, Bella Redman, Paige McElligott, Fanelo Ndweni and Leusson Muniz, David Ward will also be joined by guest artists Darragh Hourrides and Bruno Miranda (Joburg Ballet), Casey Swales (SA) and Jazzart Dance Theatre. Several artists from Cape Town Opera will also make an appearance in certain songs. From the soul-stirring Rhapsody in Blue and Summertime to the infectious energy of Girl Crazy and An American in Paris, the production is reminiscent of an era steeped in glamour and romance, reflecting Nixon’s ability to seamlessly blend diverse dance styles into a harmonious whole. CTCB was established in 1934 as the University of Cape Town Ballet Company and evolved into CAPAB Ballet in 1964 before assuming its current name in 1997. The company also holds the distinguished title of being the oldest ballet company in the Southern Hemisphere. I Got Rhythm is at the Artscape Opera House from 17 to 26 May 2024 with matinees at 2:30pm and evening performances at 7:30pm. Tickets cost from R180 to R750 through Webtickets and Artscape Dial-A-Seat on 0214217695. Advance booking is highly recommended.

