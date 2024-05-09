David Ward Will Join Cape Town City Ballet in New Gershwin Programme, I GOT RHYTHM

I Got Rhythm is at the Artscape Opera House from 17 to 26 May 2024 with matinees at 2:30pm and evening performances at 7:30pm.
Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB), South Africa’s oldest ballet company and a gem in the Mother City’s cultural crown is thrilled to have inspired a dynamic collaboration between Jazzart Dance Theatre, Joburg Ballet and several guest soloists from SA and overseas in the highly anticipated I Got Rhythm. Choreographed by CTCB Artistic Producer David Nixon CBE and set to Gershwin’s timeless music, this exuberant production that fuses ballet, jazz and neo classical dance styles will launch the company’s 90th anniversary year with a ten day season at Artscape opening 17 May 2024. The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted onstage at every performance, by Brandon Phillips.
Aside from CTCB’s own dancers such as Kirstél Paterson, Leané Theunissen, Jordan Roelfze, Bella Redman, Paige McElligott, Fanelo Ndweni and Leusson Muniz, David Ward will also be joined by guest artists Darragh Hourrides and Bruno Miranda (Joburg Ballet), Casey Swales (SA) and Jazzart Dance Theatre. Several artists from Cape Town Opera will also make an appearance in certain songs. From the soul-stirring Rhapsody in Blue and Summertime to the infectious energy of Girl Crazy and An American in Paris, the production is reminiscent of an era steeped in glamour and romance, reflecting Nixon’s ability to seamlessly blend diverse dance styles into a harmonious whole.
CTCB was established in 1934 as the University of Cape Town Ballet Company and evolved into CAPAB Ballet in 1964 before assuming its current name in 1997. The company also holds the distinguished title of being the oldest ballet company in the Southern Hemisphere.
Videos