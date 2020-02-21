Stagecrafters presents Working A Musical on Stagecrafters' 2nd Stage at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak, Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The hopes and dreams, joys and sorrows of the average working American are the focus of this unique, extraordinary musical. Based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers, The play paints a vivid portrait of the men and women who do the work that is so often taken for granted: the schoolteacher, the mason, the waitress, the fireman and the housewife, to name a few. A moving and inspirational look at the lives of everyday people, in song.

Working A Musical is based on the book by Studs Terkel. Director Ryan Lawson read this book in high school and was inspired by Terkel's stories. Once he learned the book had been turned into a musical, he knew he wanted to direct it.

The cast is made up of three men and three women who tell the story of over 26 characters.. "They tell us about the indelible souls of the American worker, the iron worker, the waitress, the teacher. This gives us a great insight into how work defines who we are, yet also how we can't be defined by only our work," says Lawson.

Of the many talented composers who contributed to this musical, Lin Manuel-Miranda is probably the most well known. "Lin Manuel Miranda probably said it best when he said this show is for anyone who works, has worked, or wants to work" says Lawson. Other famous contributors include, Broadway composer Mary Rodgers and singer and songwriter James Taylor.

Tickets

Tickets for 2nd Stage Shows are $20 each. Tickets may be purchased online at stagecrafters.org (online handling fees apply), or by phone at 248-541-6430, Monday through Friday, from 10 am to 2 pm, using Visa or MasterCard. All seats are reserved and there are no refunds or exchanges on individual tickets. If shows have not sold out, tickets may be purchased at the box office one hour prior to the performance.

Cast List:

Alonzo Luzod Farmington

Mark Hinton Warren

Jared Hoffert Ann Arbor

Mara Kapsis Detroit

Christine Kapusky Moore Canton

Shannon LaFrate Clinton Township





