Save on Tickets to World Premiere of PRAY THE GAY AWAY at the Baldwin Theater



PRAY THE GAY AWAY tells the story of Michael and Zach coming out to their mother who is a potty-mouthed, gay-hating, devout Catholic. The play takes a comedic look at the brothers' journey from awkward and closeted teenagers to sexually active men who are out and proud. (And just because they are gay twins, please don't ask if they have ever..........!)

As the story develops, Mom goes on her own journey from an ultra-conservative Catholic to a woman making her own rules. A collection of outrageous characters help the Twins navigate the twisted paths of their first hook-up, creating a Grindr profile, discovering they accidentally slept with the same man, dating, jail, and of course the Bible!

Murray & Peter proudly present the world premiere of this courageous and hilarious new play coming to your city soon.

March 5 - 8

Baldwin Theater

415 S. Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak MI 48067

Learn More and Purchase Tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories