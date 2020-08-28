New Shakespeare Theater to be Built in Stratford at the Site of the Shakespeare Festival Theatre

A local group will be attempting to build a new Shakespeare theater, aiming to restore Stratford's theaterical legacy.

The Hartford Courant has reported that a group in Stratford is looking to build a new Shakespeare theater where the Shakespeare Festival Theatre building burned down last year. The local group hopes that building the theater will help to restore the town's theatrical legacy and build up the local economy.

Read the full story HERE.

The local group is led by actor/director/writer Tom Evans, who recently shared his plans to revive the theatre in a Zoom meeting. Evans envisions a 900-seat open-air theater building based on the 1614 version of Shakespeare's Globe in the UK. Evans' dream for the theatre includes a separate performing arts center with performance spaces, classrooms, Broadway hits as well as Shakespeare productions and much more.

The projected cost of is $77 million. Tickets will be affordable, with lawn seats starting at $35.

In addition to wanting to "make Stratford a global theater hub" that helps to build up the local economy, Evans wants to "reinvigorate Stratford. ... I want people almost to feel that this is the town quad."

Check out the full story HERE.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You