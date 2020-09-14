Connecticut Ballet Will Perform Live Again This Week

Their first performance will happen on September 19 on an outdoor stage at Untermyer Gardens.

their spring season performances of Coppelia were cancelled due to the pandemic, Connecticut Ballet is now performing live again. Their first performance will happen on September 19 on an outdoor stage at Untermyer Gardens with only 50 people in the audience. Tickets are free, but must be reserved on Tuesday, September 15.

Connecticut Ballet will present a series of unique solos, duets and a piece for five women. Some of these pieces were choreographed entirely remotely, using Zoom. Choreographers include Julia Bengtsson, Elena Comendador, Carlyn Hudson, Iddi Saaka and Lauren Lovette. The program also includes two virtuoso ballet solos from "La Bayadere" and "Don Quixote."

For info on how to reserve a ticket: https://www.untermyerperformingarts.org/

