Photo Coverage: First Look at New Albany Community Playhouse's INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Performances are August 7th through the 15th at FIVE14 Church, 5477 N. Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ohio. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.newalbanycommunityplayhouse.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

