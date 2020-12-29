LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! CLEVELAND PLAY HOUSE Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Cleveland!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Cleveland:

Best Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 20%

RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 14%

MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2019 7%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 16%

Near west Theater 15%

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Terri Pieritz - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 32%

Jen Ryan - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Garfield Players - 2013 18%

Bryan Smith - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 15%

Dancer Of The Decade

JEN JUSTICE - A CHORUS LINE - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2014 31%

Alexis Nelan - NEWSIES - Near West Theatre - 2018 20%

Nate Summers - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2019 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Maria DiDonato - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 20%

Tim Anderson - RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 14%

Eugene Sumlin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Heights Youth Theatre - 2020 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lou Petrucci - THE 39 STEPS - Cassidy Theatre - 2020 14%

Holly Holsinger - EMOTIONAL CREATURE - Cleveland State University - 2018 12%

Melanie YC Pepe - Alias Grace - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 10%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Cleveland Playhouse 14%

Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 12%

Near West Theatre 9%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Edmond Wolf - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2017 36%

Todd O. Wren - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Cleveland Play House - 2013 17%

Ayron Lord - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 17%

Performer Of The Decade

Alex Craig - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lorain County Community College - 2019 12%

Jonathan Gruich - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Players Guild - 2019 9%

Ryan Bergeron - RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 23%

RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 11%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE BLUEST EYE - Karamu House Theatre - 2012 14%

EQUUS - Blank Canvas - 2017 11%

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? - BECK CENTER - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Russ Borski - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 40%

Edmond wolf - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2017 13%

Edmond Wolf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Aaron Needham - SHADOW OF THE RUN CHAPTER 1: WANDERLUST - Shadow of the Run LLC - 2019 0

Edmond Wolf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 0

James C. Swonger - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Cleveland Play House - 2013 0

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Cleveland Play House 31%

Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 13%

Near West Theatre 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Heights Youth Theatre 46%

TWIN MASKS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 26%

Mercury Youth Company 23%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

THE SECRET LIFE OF GIRLS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2020 42%

FREEDOM ON JUNETEENTH - Karamu House - 2020 33%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cleveland Shakespeare Festival - 2020 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Alex Koler - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 28%

Trinidad snider - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2019 23%

STEVEN R. TIDERMAN - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 13%