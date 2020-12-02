Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Children's Theatre of Charlotte Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Charlotte!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Charlotte:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Rick Turski 23%

Winston Sims 14%

Corey Mitchell 11%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 58%

Open Door Dance Studio 42%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Intermezzo 42%

Webb Custom Kitchen - Gastonia 31%

Fig Tree 27%

Best Theatre Staff

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 19%

BNS Productions 19%

Matthews Playhouse 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Dee Abdullah - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 15%

Jessica Dolyk - LES MISERABLES - Spotlight Performing Arts Academy - 2017 15%

Rachel Engstrom - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Rixey Terry - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 40%

Angela Gordon Mills - DISASTER - The Little Theater of Gastonia - 2020 28%

Susannah Upchurch - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Rory Sheriff - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 17%

Tom Hollis - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017 9%

Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Corlis Hayes - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 17%

Ron Law - GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 12%

Jill Bloede - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 10%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Theatre Charotte 21%

Belk Theatre 18%

BNS Productions 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jennifer O'Kelly - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 31%

Gordon Olson - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 29%

J.P. Woody - OLIVER! - Theatre Charlotte - 2019 14%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Matthews Playhouse 18%

Spotlight Performing Arts Academy 18%

BNS Productions 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Jonavan Adams - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 13%

Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 10%

Sam Wofford - LEADING LADIES - MPHS - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 19%

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 10%

SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 22%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse - 2018 12%

GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Joshua Webb - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 17%

James Duke - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 16%

Ethan Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia - 2019 16%

Sound Design of the Decade

Stephen Lancaster - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 33%

Erik Christiansen - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 28%

Rob Whitmer - THE GREAT BEYOND/THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte/Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2019 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Theatre Charlotte 19%

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 17%

BNS Productions 14%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

THE INVISIBLE BOY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2020 36%

WHAT I DID LAST SUMMER - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 33%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions - 2020 30%

Vocalist Of The Decade

K. Alana Jones - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 15%

Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 11%

Janeta Jackson - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 11%

