Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central Pennsylvania!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
StephJo Wise 37%
Deb Smith 9%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
One Broadway 29%
Hanover High School Theatre Department 18%
Premiere Danse Academy 14%
Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 30%
HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 11%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 7%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
The Belvedere Inn 40%
The Hill 19%
Fulton Theatre 13%
Best Theatre Staff
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 56%
Fulton Theatre 20%
Servant Stage Company 6%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Fulton Theatre 44%
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 19%
DREAMWRIGHTS 12%
Costume Design of the Decade
Kate Willman - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 40%
Paul Foltz - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 17%
Ryan J. Moller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 9%
Dancer Of The Decade
Jessica Lee Goldyn - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre - 2019 33%
Zachary Fernback - NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 25%
Malcolm Ellis - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2020 16%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 26%
Edward R Fernandez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 20%
Brian Massey - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 11%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Edward R Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2013 31%
Kevin Ditzler - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 20%
Marc Robin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 13%
Favorite Social Media
Servant Stage Company 54%
Fulton Theatre 17%
Hanover High School Theatre Department 15%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
David Lyall 49%
Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 18%
Fulton Theatre 12%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 41%
Matthew Mitra - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 17%
Jesse Clug - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 12%
Original Script Of The Decade
Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - TREASURE ISLAND - Fulton Theatre - 2018 64%
Kristen Brewer - SHERLOCK HOLMES - Servant Stage - 2016 17%
Kevin Broccoli - LIZZIE BORDEN, LIZZIE BORDEN - York Fringe Festival, York College of PA - 2019 7%
Performer Of The Decade
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 28%
Amir Simmons - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 12%
Zander Gawn - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 10%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 26%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 18%
HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 10%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2020 38%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 16%
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 11%
Set Design Of The Decade
Adam Koch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Fulton Theatre - 2018 40%
Tom Ryan - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 9%
Rene Staub - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2019 8%
Sound Design of the Decade
David A. Thomas - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 44%
Jacob Mishler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 16%
Josh Allamon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 9%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Fulton Theatre 42%
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 22%
Hanover High School 13%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
David Lyall 40%
Fulton Theatre 15%
Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 13%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Randy Jeter - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 27%
Zoey Bright - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 10%
Yolanda London Dwyer - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 9%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Stacey Burdick 48%
Fulton Theatre 15%
Hanover High School Theatre Department 14%
