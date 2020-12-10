Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central New York!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 19%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 10%

Cynthia Halpin 9%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

CENTERstage Dance Studio, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 30%

Performing Arts Institute of Cortland 22%

Syracuse School of Dance (Syracuse, NY) 20%

Best Ensemble

LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 13%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 12%

WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2020 5%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Everready Diner Hyde Park 14%

Bob's BBQ - Cortland 11%

Smoky Rock BBQ 9%

Best Theatre Staff

Center for Performing Arts, Rhinebeck, NY 25%

The New Deal Creative Arts Center 12%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Cortland Repertory Theater 23%

Peaceful School of the Arts 19%

Beacon Performing Arts Center 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lobsang Camacho - LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 18%

Stephanie Long - INTO THE WOODS - CNY Playhouse - 2018 8%

Juda Leah - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 5%

Dancer Of The Decade

Cedric James - MATILDA - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 15%

amber mccarthy - THE FANTASTICKS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 14%

Shannon Tompkins - CHICAGO - CNY Playhouse - 2017 5%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Laura Luc - A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 13%

Tamara Cacchione - MAMMA MIA - Phoenicia Playhouse - 2017 11%

Christine Manning - SEUSSICAL, THE MUSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 7%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tamara Cacchione - ALMOST MAINE - New Deal Creative Arts Center - 2018 12%

Christine Manning - FINNEGAN'S FAREWELL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2016 9%

Cheyenne See - LOVE/SICK - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 9%

Favorite Social Media

Cortland Repertory Theater 26%

Castaway Productions 20%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 16%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Joe Felece 45%

Redhouse Arts Center 32%

Syracuse Summer Theatre at The Oncenter 24%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Andy Weintraub - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2015 13%

Melissa campos - DADDY LONG LEGS - Center for the arts of homer - 2019 9%

Lobsang Camacho - RAGTIME - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 8%

Original Script Of The Decade

Shawn Forster - WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2019 16%

Kevin Archambault and Cheryl Engelhardt - BOILER ROOM GIRLS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 15%

Sean Matthew Whiteford - GIRLFRIEND FROM HELL THE MUSICAL - Castaway Productions - 2016 12%

Performer Of The Decade

David Serero - ROMEO AND JULIET, NABUCCO, MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, ANNE FRANK A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 14%

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 11%

Gina Leonaggeo - MURDER ON THE NILE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2013 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 18%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 10%

LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO AND JULIET, IN A JEWISH ADAPTATION BY David Serero - Center for Jewish History - 2019 19%

THE WOMEN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 9%

LOVE/SICK - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 7%

Set Design Of The Decade

Andy Weintrab - INTO THE WOODS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 14%

Andy Weintrab - RAGTIME - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 5%

Henry George Staats III - ROCK OF AGES - Castaway Productions - 2016 4%

Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick McGriff - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2017 27%

Patrick McGriff - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Castaway Productions - 2019 9%

Sean Connolly - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild - 2018 8%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

CENTERstage Productions 20%

Cortland Repertory Theater 16%

Kids of the Arts Productions 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Arts Mid-Hudson 29%

CNY Arts 15%

Castaway Productions 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 12%

Caira Asante Lakota - ROCK OF AGES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2016 7%

Joshuah Patriarco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2015 7%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Wendy Urban-Mead 21%

Crystal Carolan 14%

Teresa Gasparini 13%