Asian World Film Festival to Hold Monthly 'Sneak Screenings' Starting with Disney's MULAN

For the first time, the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) plans to present monthly "Sneak Screenings" of major new Asian or Asian/American films, leading up to the sixth annual festival to be held in November 2020. The selected films, both independent and studio productions, will all have major awards potential.



The screenings will all be held at the ArcLight Cinemas - Culver City, the location of the AWFF.



The first "Sneak Screening," will be Disney's live-action Mulan, on Tuesday, March 24 at 7 pm and due to be released in the United States the following Friday. Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, is the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.



Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The screenplay is by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan." The producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner and Jason Reed, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers.



Georges Chamchoum, AWFF executive director and co-founder, stated, "Furthering our mission, it is befitting to organize monthly 'Sneak Screenings' of outstanding movies from Asia and the Asian-American entertainment community, throughout the year, leading up to our Festival this November. Commencing this new initiative with 'Mulan' is a dream come true on two levels: firstly, Mulan is a beloved Chinese character originally described in an ancient Chinese poem 'The Ballad of Mulan' and secondly, we are extremely proud to be starting a close working relationship with Walt Disney Studios!"

