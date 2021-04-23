Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Idaho Unveils Penny Saunders World Premiere

Shot in the Dark is a love letter to the arts in a time when the theaters have been closed but the ghost light is left on to illuminate the empty stage.

Apr. 23, 2021  

Ballet Idaho Unveils Penny Saunders World Premiere

Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson and Executive Director Laura Mulkey have announced the release of Shot in the Dark on the Ballet Idaho streaming platform.

Choreographed by the world renowned Penny Saunders, Shot in the Dark is a love letter to the arts in a time when the theaters have been closed but the ghost light is left on to illuminate the empty stage, just waiting for us to return and enliven the space once again.

Inspired by the essay Oscar Wilde's essay, The Decay of Lying, which elegantly discusses the concept of art for art's sake, as well as a curated collection of excerpts from classic films and historically significant speeches from the past one hundred years, Shot in the Dark is a deeply personal exploration of art as concept, and movement as an expression for that which we do not always know how to say.

A site-specific work filmed in the beloved auditorium of Boise Contemporary Theater, Shot in the Dark transforms the theater from a venue into a living and breathing character, embracing the perspectives of the costume wardrobe, endless props, the ever burning ghost light, and of course the auditorium seats themselves.

Surrealism and poetry collide in this performance which will leave you asking, is it art that emulates life? Or does life reflect the word we imagine? Join us in this abstract journey and be swept away.

Rent Shot in the Dark now for $15: https://balletidaho1.vhx.tv/products/shot-in-the-dark. Become a Digital Season Subscriber for $210: https://balletidaho1.vhx.tv/.


