Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of AVENUE Q

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers!

Next up, the original cast of Avenue Q!

John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia originated the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q. For the roles, Tartaglia was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised his roles in the Las Vegas production of Avenue Q in 2005. In 2006, he joined the original Off-Broadway company of Newsical 2006: The Next Edition. That same year, he joined the cast of Beauty and the Beast on Broadway as Lumière. In 2007, Tartaglia was the creator, executive producer, and star of the Playhouse Disney show called Johnny and the Sprites. In 2008, he originated the roles of Pinocchio, Puss in Boots, and the Magic Mirror and puppeteered the dragon in the Broadway production of Shrek The Musical.

In 2010, Tartaglia created and wrote the Off-Broadway show John Tartaglia's ImaginOcean at New World Stages. The show was nominated for the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. In 2011 Tartaglia starred in the Blank Theatre Company production of The Temperamentals in Los Angeles. In 2012 Tartaglia starred as the Genie in The Muny's production of Aladdin. Tartaglia hosts a radio show on Sirius XM On Broadway called Sunday Funday with John Tartaglia. In 2016, Tartaglia created the series Splash and Bubbles for PBS Kids, in which he voices Splash and other characters. In 2017, he performed Hank in Julie Andrews' Netflix show, Julie's Greenroom. That same year, he also starred in The Muny's production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Stephanie D'Abruzzo originated the roles of Kate Monster and Lucy the Slut in Avenue Q, for which she earned a 2004 Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. D'Abruzzo took part in the Skitch Henderson's New Faces of 2004 concert at Carnegie Hall, the Children and Art: Stephen Sondheim's 75th Birthday Gala in 2005, and Stephen Sondheim's 75th: The Concert at the Hollywood Bowl that same year. In 2005, D'Abruzzo also made her solo cabaret debut at Birdland. In 2006, D'Abruzzo appeared in the Off-Broadway production of I Love You Because, and the Off-Broadway production of If You Give A Mouse A Cookie. In 2007, she appeared in Kiss and Makeup at the New York City Fringe Festival, and Austentatious at the New York Musical Theatre Festival.

D'Abruzzo is featured in the documentary ShowBusiness: The Road to Broadway, which chronicles the 2003-2004 Broadway season. D'Abruzzo has performed as various Muppets in Sesame Street since 1993. From 2000 to 2005, she appeared as Uma and Inka on the Nickelodeon series Oobi. Additional puppeteering and voice work includes appearances in The Book of Pooh, Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map and more.

D'Abruzzo guest starred in a musical episode of Scrubs entitled "My Musical", singing five of the nine songs, and she later appeared in a cameo in episode "My Finale". In 2015, D'Abruzzo performed Prairie Dawn on Sesame Street season 46, following the retirement of Prairie Dawn's original performer, Fran Bril. In the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4, episode 6, D'Abruzzo voiced Kimmy's long lost backpack, Jan S. Port.

On television, she has also been featured in the The Not Too Late Show with Elmo, Helpsters, and Donkey Hodie.

Rick Lyon

Rick Lyon originated the roles of Trekkie Monster, Nicky, the blue Bad Idea Bear, and other characters in Avenue Q, for which he also designed and created all of the puppets. In 2005 he reprised his roles in the production of the show in Las Vegas for eight months before returning to the Broadway production. Lyon has appeared numerous times on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, for which he also provided the puppets he performed. For the show, Rick puppeteered a xenomorph chest burster in an "Alien" parody sketch with guest star Sigourney Weaver, plus Yoda, Kermit the Frog, and Big Bird in additional sketches. Lyon also performed the puppets for the "15th Episode Anniversary Show" of At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Lyon's company, The Lyon Puppets, built the puppets for the original West End production of Avenue Q in London, the US national tour, and international productions in Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Switzerland, Germany, France, and China.

Lyon's additional TV credits include Sesame Street, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and more.

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Natalie Venetia Belcon originated the role of Gary Coleman in Avenue Q. Belcon starred as Columbina in the world premiere of the musical The Glorious Ones at the Pittsburgh Public Theater in April 2007, reprising her role in the 2007 Off-Broadway production. In 2009, she starred as Vida in the Off-Broadway production of 10 Things To Do Before I Die. In 2012, she starred in the Off-Broadway production of The Last Smoker in America as Phyllis. In 2015, Belcon joined the Broadway company of Matilda the Musical, as a replacement for Mrs. Phelps. Belcon's on screen credits include Damages, Johnny and the Sprites (created by and starring Avenue Q co-star John Tartaglia) and more!

Ann Harada

Ann Harada originated the role of Christmas Eve in Avenue Q, and reprised her role in the original West End production. In 2007, Harada joined the Broadway company of Les Misérables as Madame Thénardier. In 2008, Harada reunited with John Tartaglia for "The Sprites Save Grotto's Grove" episode of his TV show Johnny and the Sprites, singing the Laurence O'Keefe song "Everything Must Go". That same year, Harada starred in The Muny's production of High School Musical as Ms. Darbus. Harada was in the original Broadway company of the stage adaptation of 9 to 5 in 2009, before leaving to return as part of the final Broadway cast of Avenue Q. In 2010, she starred in The New Group's production of The Kid.

In 2011, Harada starred as Annette in George Street Playhouse's production of God of Carnage. Harada went on to appear in eighteen episodes of NBC's musical drama Smash. In 2013, she starred as one of the stepsisters, Charlotte, in the original Broadway company of Cinderella. In 2014, Harada starred of her own installment of Lincoln Center's 2014 American Songbook series at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Allen Room. In 2015, Harada starred in the original cast of the Vineyard Theatre's musical Brooklynite. That same year, she reprised her role as Linda the Stage Manager in a one-night-only concert of Bombshell, Smash's show-within-a show. In 2016, Harada appeared as Maggie Jones in The Muny's production of 42nd Street. That same year, she appeared as Stacey in The Women's Project's world premiere of Stuffed by Lisa Lampanelli and in The Muny's production of Mamma Mia!.

In 2017, Harada starred Classic Stage Company's production of Pacific Overtures. That same year she starred in The New World at Bucks County Playhouse. In 2018, she starred in The Muny's production of Gypsy, and in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Holiday Inn. In 2019, she starred in the Encores! production of I Married an Angel. In 2020, Harada starred in Off-Broadway production of Emojiland as Pile of Poo.

Ann Harada currently stars in Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!

Jordan Gelber

Jordan Gelber originated the role of Brian in Avenue Q. Following Avenue Q, Gelber starred in the 2006 Off-Broadway production of Birth and After Birth, the 2007 Off-Broadway production of Elvis People, the 2008 Off-Broadway production of Two Thousand Years, the 2008 Broadway revival of All My Sons, the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, the 2019 Lincoln Center Theater production of Nantucket Sleigh Ride, and the 2020 New York City Center Encores! production of Mack and Mabel.

Gelber has appeared on screen in Everyday People, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, Pretty Bird, The Taking of Pelham 123, Henry's Crime, Dark Horse, Bleed for This, The Kitchen and more.

Jennifer Barnhart

Jennifer Barnhart originated the roles of Mrs. Thistletwat, Bad Idea Bear, and Ricky in Avenue Q. Barnhart was a puppeteer on the Nickelodeon series Oobi from 2000-2005, playing Mrs. Johnson and more. Barnhart was also a puppeteer and voice actor for the PBS's literacy education series, Between the Lions. She is also a Sesame Street Muppet performer, having played the roles of Mama Bear and Gladys the Cow, and is currently playing the role of Zoe. Barnhart also worked as a puppeteer in Avenue Q co-star John Tartaglia's TV show Johnny and the Sprites.

On screen, Barnhart has also appeared in Law & Order: SVU, Lomax, the Hound of Music, The Chica Show, Julie's Greenroom, and Helpsters.

On stage, Barnhart appeared in the Arden Theatre's 2011 production of Tracy Lett's Superior Donuts, and in the 2019 Off-Broadway production of All Hallows Eve.