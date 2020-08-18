WATCH: SUPERYOU THE MUSICAL Listening Party - Live at 5pm!
Watch the virtual listening party live on BroadwayWorld!
SuperYou the Musical is thrilled to announce a virtual listening party today at 5pm ET to celebrate the release of their concept album!
Join host Julie James (SiriusXM) as she chats with the cast and creative team before listening to the full album. Scheduled to attend are composer/lyricist/bookwriter Lourds Lane, Kennedy Caughell, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, and more to come.
For more information, visit SuperYouMusical.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Get up close and personal with the SuperYou team as we rock out together.
Listen to the album now on Spotify below!
Life happens. Somehow, we lose touch with our joy, our passion, our power. We forget who the hero is in our own story. Enter SuperYou - the journey of a woman who reconnects with her dreams when her superheroine creations come to life. Featuring mind-blowing female performers, new, iconic superheroines and an instantly singable, anthemic modern rock score, SuperYou is the heartwarming story of a woman remembering the power of her own voice.
With book, music and lyrics from the visionary mind of Lourds Lane, directed/choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, and featuring designs by an award-winning Broadway creative team, SuperYou reminds us that now more than ever, the world needs a superhero. That superhero is you.
