Voting Now Open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

BroadwayWorld Cabaret is pleased to announce the nominees in 15 categories for the 2017 BWW New York Cabaret Awards!

The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from November 1, 2016 to October 31, 2017.

Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least three shows) during this eligibility period.

Additionally, this is the first year the Best Show, Female and Best Show, Male categories of previous years have been combined into a singular Best Show category.

Nominations were both reader-submitted and chosen by BWW Cabaret's editing and reviewing staff to best represent and honor the wide range of talent New York's cabaret scene has to offer. After the nomination period ended on October 31, the list was proofed for eligibility and errors.

Voting will run through December 31, 2017. Additionally, five Editor's Choice Awards recipients, including Cabaret Personality of the Year, will be announced after voting has completed. Following a review of the ballots, winners will be announced officially in January 2018!

Guidelines: To cast your vote, click on the link below and submit your email address. Check one nominee in each of the award categories. If you have no choice or favorite in any particular category, simply choose "No Nominee." After submitting your vote, you will receive an electronic confirmation via e-mail. If you submit your email address incorrectly, your vote will be disqualified. All personal information will be kept completely private.

Best Debut Show

David Baida: Unexpected Surprise (Metropolitan Room)

Lane Bradbury: Let Me Entertain You, Again (Don't Tell Mama)

Tommy J. Dose: by. the. book (Don't Tell Mama)

Caitlin Fahey: Party of One (Don't Tell Mama)

Ross Hewitt: Rainbows and Ribbons (Don't Tell Mama)

Becca Kidwell: A Song & Its Girl (Don't Tell Mama)

Blake Zolfo: 25! A Premature Retrospective (Metropolitan Room)

Best Director

Jeff Harnar

Barry Kleinbort

Lina Koutrakos

Peter Napolitano

Gretchen Reinhagen

Robbie Rozelle

Lennie Watts

Best Duo Show

John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey - The Arc of a Love Affair (Cafe Carlyle)

Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley - Broadway & Beyond (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Marcus Simeone and Sean Harkness - Blue (Don't Tell Mama)

Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch (Bemelmans Bar)

Barb Jungr and John McDaniel - Float Like A Butterfly: The Sting Project (Joe's Pub)

Austin Pendleton and Barbara Bleier - Beautiful Mistake: The Songs of John Bucchino and -Amanda McBroom (Pangea)

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Cafe Carlyle)

Best Jazz Vocalist

Antonia Bennett

Ann Hampton Callaway

Eric Comstock

Jane Monheit

Alicia Olatuja

John Pizzarelli

Gabrielle Stravelli

Veronica Swift

Best Musical Comedy Or Alt Cabaret Show

Justin Vivian Bond Shows Up (Joe's Pub)

Lena Moy-Borgen: LenaLenaLena: The Awards Show (Don't Tell Mama)

Julia Mattison IS Ruby Manger in Ruby Manger Live! A Farewell Engagement (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Shawn Moninger: Because I Can 2 - Second Addiction (Metropolitan Room)

Lady Rizo: Red, White and Indigo (Joe's Pub)

Best Musical Director

John M. Cook

Tedd Firth

Barry Levitt

Brian J. Nash

Alex Rybeck

Tracy Stark

Steven Ray Watkins

Best Show, Celebrity Female

Antonia Bennett (Cafe Carlyle)

Betty Buckley: Story Songs #2 (Joe's Pub)

Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes On (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Cafe Carlyle)

Lisa Loeb (Cafe Carlyle)

Marilyn Maye: Marilyn By Request (Metropolitan Room)

Lindsay Mendez (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Laura Osnes: Cockeyed Optimists: The World of Rodgers and Hammerstein (Cafe Carlyle)

Chita Rivera (Cafe Carlyle)

Best Show, Celebrity Male

Charles Busch: My Kinda 60s (Feinstein's/54 Below)

John O' Hurley: A Man With Standards (Cafe Carlyle)

Brian Stokes Mitchell (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Isaac Mizrahi: Does This Song Make Me Look Fat? (Cafe Carlyle)

Daniel Reichard's Guide To Christmas (Birdland)

Duncan Sheik (Cafe Carlyle)

Jarrod Spector: Jukebox Life (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Brandon Uranowitz: The Songs Of William Finn (Feinstein's/54 Below)

John Lloyd Young: Here For You (Cafe Carlyle)

Best Show

Carole J. Bufford: You Don't Own Me - The Fearless Females of the 1960s (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Ira Lee Collings: Life Is A Song, So Why Not Sing It? (Don't Tell Mama)

Sally Darling: Love, Lust & Longing (Don't Tell Mama)

Bob Diamond: The Gift of Love (Don't Tell Mama)

Renee Katz: Never Been Gone (Don't Tell Mama)

Kim Sutton: Live To Tell (Laurie Beechman)

Lisa Viggiano: Three's A Charm (Don't Tell Mama)

Lisa Yaeger: Jersey Girl (Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama)

Best Tribute Show

Ann Hampton Callaway: The Ella Century (Birdland)

Joshua Lance Dixon: Pack of One (Don't Tell Mama)

Natalie Douglas: Tributes (Birdland)

Just A Kiss Away: Tammy Faye Sings The Jagger/Richards Songbook (Pangea)

Maxine Linehan: One - The Songs of U2 (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Best Variety Show or Recurring Series

2017 Cabaret Convention, Mabel Mercer Foundation/KT Sullivan, Producer (Lincoln Center)

Urban Stages Winter Rhythms Festival, Francis Hill/Peter Napolitano (Urban Stages)

Show Biz After Hours with Frank DiLella (Birdland)

It's Just A Number with Bobbie Horowitz (Metropolitan Room)

Drunk Musicals (West End Lounge)

54 Below Sings (Feinstein's/54 Below)

New York Cabaret's Greatest Hits, Stephen Hanks, Producer (Metropolitan Room)

Mama's Next Big Act (Don't Tell Mama)

Cast Party, Jim Caruso, Producer (Birdland)

Broadway Sessions, Ben Cameron, Producer (Laurie Beechman)

Sondheim Unplugged (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Ricky Ritzel's Broadway (Don't Tell Mama)

Best Vocalist, Female

Celia Berk

Carole J. Bufford

Sally Darling

Natalie Douglas

Meg Flather

Maxine Linehan

Tammy McCann

Karen Oberlin

Josephine Sanges

Lisa Viggiano

Best Vocalist, Male

Joshua Lance Dixon

Tommy J. Dose

Eric Yves Garcia

Jeff Harnar

Nicolas King

Jeff Macauley

Sidney Myer

Mark Nadler

T. Oliver Reid

Special Event (Solo)

Migguel Anggelo: So Close - Love & Hate (Joe's Pub)

Joe Iconis: All Alone (Laurie Beechman)

Nikka Graff Lanzarone: Hero Worship (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Melissa Manchester: The Fellas (CD Release) (Birdland)

Danny Marin: The Nicest B**ch You Know (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Molly Pope In A Star Is Born (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Randy Rainbow: Election Eve Party (Birdland)

Robbie Rozelle: Songs From Inside My Locker (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Special Event (Multiple)

Barb Jungr & John McDaniel: That's Life (Birdland)

TOGETHER: 2017 Cabaret Award-Nominated Vocalists (Don't Tell Mama)

Marquee Five: Broadway By The Letter (Laurie Beechman)

Glenn Close and the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Vintage Hollywood (Birdland)

SUNSET BOULEVARD My Winter Song To You (Don't Tell Mama)

The Beverly Bombshells (Birdland)

Those Girls: Downtown and Unplugged (Pangea)

Elaine Brier & John McMahon: Greatest Hits (Don't Tell Mama)

The Return of Pete 'n Keely In Concert (Birdland)

Haven't We Met? with Aisha deHaas, Capathia Jenkins & Billy Stritch (Birdland)

