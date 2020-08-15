VIDEO: Watch a CARRIE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
Tune in for a bloody wonderful reunion!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a CARRIE Reunion with Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley.
Carrie is a musical with a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and music by Michael Gore. Adapted from Stephen King's 1974 novel Carrie, it focuses on an awkward teenage girl with telekinetic powers whose lonely life is dominated by an oppressive religious fanatic mother. When she is humiliated by her classmates at the high school prom, she unleashes chaos on everyone and everything in her path.
Originally premiering in England in 1988, Carrie came to Broadway the same year, but closed after 16 previews and 5 performances. Because of the passionate response from both its critics and its fans, the show is considered one of the most notable failures in Broadway theatre history.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
