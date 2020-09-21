VIDEO: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander, T. Oliver Reid & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party- Live at 8pm!

The party continues!

Join us for Cast party! A wildly popular impromptu variety show occurring every Monday night since 2003!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular impromptu open mic/variety show that's been taking place on the Birdland stage every single Monday night since 2003! Think "American Idol" meets "The Tonight Show." It is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them. Cast Party is the place where showbiz superstars rub elbows with up-and-comers, delivering jaw-dropping musical performances and razzle-dazzle. Legendary showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan.

Musical Director Billy Stritch holds court at the ivories, along with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums...but the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists and kids right off the bus take to the stage and entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment just might be at hand. Cast Party has been honored with three BroadwayWorld Awards, a MAC Award, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.

Join the party tonight (8pm) with special guests T. Oliver Reid, Adam Roberts, Becky Priest, Ava Nicole Frances and Richard Jay-Alexander.

