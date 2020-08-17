VIDEO: Watch Erin Dilly, Stephen R. Buntrock and More on Grand Finale of THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR

The finale airs at 9:15pm ET!

The supersized lineup for the fifth and final episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! has been announced. To-date, nearly 100,000 viewers from nearly every state in the U.S. and from around the world have tuned in to watch The Muny make history with this new, live-streamed series.

Tune in at 9:15pm ET to watch live!

The fifth episode will include:

More scenes than ever "from the vaults" of The Muny's productions of A Chorus Line, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, Meet Me In St. Louis, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Muny Centennial Gala: An Evening with the Stars

Muny artists and real-life couple Erin Dilly and Stephen R. Buntrock perform "You and I" from Meet Me In St. Louis

A live vocal performance from former Muny Kid and Teen, and two-time St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actress winner, Maggie Kuntz, singing "The Trolley Song" from Meet Me In St. Louis

"I Will Be Your Home," a special video love letter to the behind-the-scenes Muny family, written and performed by Broadway and The Muny's Colby Dezelick

"Broadway Melody," a Broadway-style filmed-at-The-Muny dance piece from Singin' in the Rain, conceived and choreographed by Broadway performer and St. Louis native, Richard Riaz Yoder

"You Can't Stop the Beat," a high-energy, filmed-at-The-Muny dance spectacular directed and choreographed by St. Louis native, Broadway performer and Muny alumnus, Jack Sippel, performed by 19 Muny alums with vocals by Broadway and The Muny's Nasia Thomas

A mashup performance by The Muny Kids singing "Come Alive/A Little More Homework" from The Greatest Showman and 13, respectively

Graduating Muny Teens perform "Our Time" from Merrily We Roll Along in a special senior sendoff

A series finale sing-along of "Auld Lang Syne" that honors a long-standing Muny closing night tradition, led by Broadway and The Muny's Beth Malone

Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny and more!

"I can't believe our summer season is now over," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "I'm so grateful to everyone who has created this show, watched this show, and given us the gift of their summer nights. It's hard to say goodbye."

"After four weeks of unforgettable, virtual summer evenings together, our Variety Hour Live! curtains close with this amazing group of Muny artists," said President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "This lineup promises to be the perfect finale to what has been a one-of-a-kind season."

After the live broadcast, this program will be repeated only once on the following Thursday at 8:15 p.m. CDT, which will also be captioned and audio described.

