VIDEO: Plays in the House Teen Edition Continues with A SIMPLER TIME on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!

Teens unite for another new play reading!

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House Teen Edition. Tune in for A SIMPLER TIME, benefitting Philadelphia Young Playwrights.



Since 1987, Philadelphia Young Playwrights (PYP) has partnered with educators to bring the transformative power of playwriting into classrooms and community settings across Greater Philadelphia. Placing students at the center of their learning, PYP's intensive writing residencies advance writing-based literacy skills while developing critical 21st century skills like creativity, communication, and collaboration.

For additional information, visit: https://www.phillyyoungplaywrights.org

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

