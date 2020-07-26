VIDEO: Plays in the House Teen Edition Continues with A SIMPLER TIME on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
Teens unite for another new play reading!
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House Teen Edition. Tune in for A SIMPLER TIME, benefitting Philadelphia Young Playwrights.
Since 1987, Philadelphia Young Playwrights (PYP) has partnered with educators to bring the transformative power of playwriting into classrooms and community settings across Greater Philadelphia. Placing students at the center of their learning, PYP's intensive writing residencies advance writing-based literacy skills while developing critical 21st century skills like creativity, communication, and collaboration.
For additional information, visit: https://www.phillyyoungplaywrights.org
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
THE PROM Film Resumes Production This Week
The film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom is starting up production again on Thursday at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood....
SLEEPLESS Musical Will Use New Fast COVID-19 Test Backstage
SLEEPLESS, which will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August, will begin using a new accurat...
Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Join Joe Biden Fundraising Concert
A star-studded lineup including, Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski have joined the list of stag...
'Waving Through a Window' is Revealed as the Most Popular Broadway Song to Sing in the Car
Ever wondered what everyone's favorite Broadway hits to jam to in the car are? Halfords analysed Spotify data to reveal just that!...
HAMILTON Star Emmy Raver-Lampman to Join CENTRAL PARK in the Role of 'Molly'
It has been announced that Hamilton star Emmy Raver-Lampman will join the cast of the animated series, Central Park in the role of 'Molly. ...
COMPANY Commits to Hiring 10 Young Black Men and Women for Paid Internships When Broadway Returns
Company on Broadway has shared that they will be hiring 10 young black men and women for paid internships in every department of the production when B...