VIDEO: Kyle Selig Will Perform 'The Sweetest Sounds' From NO STRINGS on R&H Goes Live!
Kyle Selig will perform "The Sweetest Sounds" from Richard Rodgers' NO STRINGS on R&H Goes Live!
The stream will go live today, April 15, 2020 at 1PM ET.
Check it out below!
R&H Goes Live! is a spinoff of the R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series will feature some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!
